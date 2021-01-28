EDWARDS — Mrs. Zelma Thompson passed away on Jan. 22, 2021, at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Ratliff Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Edwards. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, from 1 until 6 p.m. at Willis and Sons Funeral Home in Jackson.