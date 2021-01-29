Crime reports: Vicksburg man charged with felony domestic violence

A Vicksburg man was charged with felony domestic violence following a disturbance Thursday.

John Dolley, 36, of Vicksburg, was arrested Thursday after officers responded to a reported disturbance at the home of his girlfriend. The girlfriend was injured in the incident. This also marked Dolley’s third domestic violence arrest.

Dolley was charged with one count of felony domestic violence.

During his initial court appearance Friday in Vicksburg Municipal Court, Judge Penny Lawson set Dolley’s bond at $100,000 and bound his case over to the grand jury.