Missy Gators crush Provine to finish undefeated run through Region 4-5A

The Vicksburg Missy Gators completed a perfect run through their region schedule with a flawless victory.

Ja’Na Colenburg hit six 3-pointers and finished with 28 points, Layla Carter had a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Vicksburg crushed Provine 87-53 on Friday.

The Missy Gators (15-5, 6-0 MHSAA Region 4-5A) went undefeated in region play and earned the No. 1 seed for the Region 4-5A tournament that begins Feb. 8. They have won eight consecutive games, and 12 of their last 13, and will host Callaway in the first round.

Vicksburg finishes the regular season Tuesday at Clinton. It’ll be a tune-up game, although based off of Friday’s performance they’re already hitting on all cylinders.

The Missy Gators shot 51.4 percent (37-for-72) from the field against Provine (3-5, 1-3), had 21 steals as a team, and outscored Provine 23-7 in the third quarter to open up a 64-34 lead.

Colenburg went 6-for-8 from 3-point range and grabbed six rebounds to go along with her point total. Carter had five assists, two blocks and four steals as well as her double-double in points and rebounds.

Destini Sims also reached double figures, with 12 points, eight steals and four assists.

In the boys’ game Friday, Vicksburg beat Provine 83-81 in overtime to complete a season sweep. The two games between the teams were decided by a total of three points.