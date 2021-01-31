January 31, 2021

SIGNED WITH MOBILE: Klausen Madison, a senior at Gulfport High School, signed a golf scholarship with the University of Mobile on Jan. 20. Pictured are, front row from left, mother Selena Rogers, Klausen Madison and stepfather Randy Rogers. Back row, grandmother Judy Tom of Vicksburg, friend Christie Voulters, sister Karlisle Madison, father Chris Madison of Vicksburg and grandfather Joe Tom of Vicksburg. Not pictured are her grandparents Bill Madison and the late Kim Nosser, both of Vicksburg, and grandfather Mike Hossley. (Submitted to The Vicksburg Post)

Game Plan

By Staff Reports

Published 10:00 am Sunday, January 31, 2021

The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email sports@vicksburgpost.com. Please include the name and phone number of a contact person for your event.

Bowling league meeting
The Fun Lanes Spring Seniors Bowling League will begin play on Feb. 3 at 2 p.m. at Fun Lanes in Uptown Vicksburg (formerly the Vicksburg Mall). The league is open to all bowlers age 50 and older.

If bowlers do not have a 2020-21 USBC sanction card, one must be purchased prior to bowling. The cost of the card is $21. This league will bowl for 16 weeks. League fees are $20 weekly. For more information please contact Jackie Strange at 601-636-1262 or 601-529-3318.

Run Thru History
Registration is now open for the 42nd annual Run Thru History, a 10K run and 5K race walk in Vicksburg.

This year’s race will be held March 6 at 8:30 a.m. It will begin at WaterView Casino on Washington Street and follow a course primarily along Confederate Avenue. A 1-mile children’s fun run will follow the conclusion of the 10K and 5K.

The registration fee is $30 for the 10K and 5K. The Cannonball Run 1-miler is free. Online registration is available at runthruhistory.org, or visit the Purks YMCA to register in person.

For more information visit runthruhistory.org, call the Vicksburg YMCA at 601-638-1071, or email Dorothy Hildebrand at dorothy@vicksburgymca.com

VWAA registration
Registration for the Vicksburg Warren Athletic Association’s 2021 spring baseball season will continue until Feb. 3. The league is open to children ages 3-13. Online registration will be available at vwaabaseball.org.

The registration fees are $50 for the 3-4-year-olds’ co-ed teeball league, and $75 for all other ages. Anyone who signs up as a head coach during registration will receive free registration for their child. Head coach spots are limited based on number of teams per age group.

For more information, email VWAABaseball@gmail.com

Hinds soccer tryouts
Hinds Community College’s women’s soccer program will host an open tryout on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. at Tom Shepherd Field on the Raymond campus.
The tryout is free. All attendees must bring a copy of their up-to-date physical, cleats, shin guards, and their own water.

For more information, contact Lydia Sutcliffe at Lydia.Sutcliffe@hindscc.edu or 601-857-3442. A tryout form is available at sports.hindscc.edu/sports/womens-soccer.

Holmes football tryouts
Holmes Community College will hold tryouts for its football team on Friday, Feb. 5 at 8 a.m. on the Goodman campus. The tryouts are free to in-district athletes. Out of district players will have to pay $20.

For more information, contact coach Cob Summers at jsummers@holmescc.edu or 662-472-9427.

