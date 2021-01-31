The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email sports@vicksburgpost.com. Please include the name and phone number of a contact person for your event.

Bowling league meeting

The Fun Lanes Spring Seniors Bowling League will begin play on Feb. 3 at 2 p.m. at Fun Lanes in Uptown Vicksburg (formerly the Vicksburg Mall). The league is open to all bowlers age 50 and older.

If bowlers do not have a 2020-21 USBC sanction card, one must be purchased prior to bowling. The cost of the card is $21. This league will bowl for 16 weeks. League fees are $20 weekly. For more information please contact Jackie Strange at 601-636-1262 or 601-529-3318.

Run Thru History

Registration is now open for the 42nd annual Run Thru History, a 10K run and 5K race walk in Vicksburg.

This year’s race will be held March 6 at 8:30 a.m. It will begin at WaterView Casino on Washington Street and follow a course primarily along Confederate Avenue. A 1-mile children’s fun run will follow the conclusion of the 10K and 5K.

The registration fee is $30 for the 10K and 5K. The Cannonball Run 1-miler is free. Online registration is available at runthruhistory.org, or visit the Purks YMCA to register in person.

For more information visit runthruhistory.org, call the Vicksburg YMCA at 601-638-1071, or email Dorothy Hildebrand at dorothy@vicksburgymca.com

VWAA registration

Registration for the Vicksburg Warren Athletic Association’s 2021 spring baseball season will continue until Feb. 3. The league is open to children ages 3-13. Online registration will be available at vwaabaseball.org.

The registration fees are $50 for the 3-4-year-olds’ co-ed teeball league, and $75 for all other ages. Anyone who signs up as a head coach during registration will receive free registration for their child. Head coach spots are limited based on number of teams per age group.

For more information, email VWAABaseball@gmail.com



Hinds soccer tryouts

Hinds Community College’s women’s soccer program will host an open tryout on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. at Tom Shepherd Field on the Raymond campus.

The tryout is free. All attendees must bring a copy of their up-to-date physical, cleats, shin guards, and their own water.

For more information, contact Lydia Sutcliffe at Lydia.Sutcliffe@hindscc.edu or 601-857-3442. A tryout form is available at sports.hindscc.edu/sports/womens-soccer.

Holmes football tryouts

Holmes Community College will hold tryouts for its football team on Friday, Feb. 5 at 8 a.m. on the Goodman campus. The tryouts are free to in-district athletes. Out of district players will have to pay $20.

For more information, contact coach Cob Summers at jsummers@holmescc.edu or 662-472-9427.