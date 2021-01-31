Jerry Albert Graham, 78, passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at the Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland. He was born on March 7, 1942, in Vicksburg to Clarence and Alice Hawkins Graham.

Mr. Graham attended Jett High School. In the fall of 1960, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He attended Air Force Basic Training at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, Ill. After basic training, he was stationed at Laredo Air Force Base in Texas and was assigned to the 3640th Fld. Maint. Sqdn.

In the fall of 1964, he started working for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Waterways Experiment Station, later becoming a Data Communications Specialist and retiring in 1997. After retiring, he worked with Cook Tractor Company and aided in farming with Porter Farms until 2010.

Jerry was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church. He was known as a dedicated member and mechanic of the Woodlawn Baptist Church Children’s Bus Ministry.

Mr. Graham is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Mary Elizabeth “Libby” Graham Tanner; and a brother, Jimmie E. Lee “Bud” Graham.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Eloise Porter Graham; daughter, Sherry Graham Whitaker (Wesley); grandchildren, Lauren Grace Whitaker King (Austin) and Bryson Andrew Whitaker of Redwood; and two great-grandchildren, Maverick Lee King and Brayden Austin King of Redwood. He is also survived by his sisters, Betty Jean Graham Hinson of Vicksburg and Shirley Ann Graham Hammett of Jackson; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at 1 p.m. with a graveside visitation beginning at noon at the Straight Bayou Baptist Church Cemetery in Anguilla for family and close friends. Glenwood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to the Straight Bayou Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 157 Church Road, Anguilla, MS 38721.

Heartfelt thanks go out to the doctors and especially the dedicated nurses at Merit Health Central in Jackson, workers at the Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, and the caring employees of the Vicksburg Fire Department.