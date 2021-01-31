Letter to the editor: Lawmakers must make defeating cancer a top priority

Dear editor,

Just this month, the American Cancer Society released its cancer statistics for the year for Mississippi. In our state alone, nearly 18,750 individuals will hear the words ‘you have cancer’ and an estimated 6,580 will die from the disease.

As dire as these numbers are, the data doesn’t yet consider the pandemic’s immense impact on preventive screenings that are expected to result in a significant number of late cancer diagnoses. Nationwide, the number of lifesaving screenings has yet to return to regular rates — that is, before March when the pandemic hit.

At such a critical time in the fight against cancer, the important work we do on behalf of cancer patients and their families cannot stop. During the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) Cancer Action Day, cancer survivors like myself will be making our voices heard to elected officials and calling them to make cancer a top priority in our state.

Even though we are unable to meet in person this year, we are letting our lawmakers know we need their help. The format might change, but our spirit, passion and resolve for our mission to fight against cancer are as strong as ever.

You can join us virtually on Wednesday, Feb. 17 by visiting http://www.fightcancer.org/mscad2021

Pearl W. Carter

Vicksburg resident,

Volunteer Congressional District 2 ACT! Lead,

American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN)