Board of Mayor and Aldermen to honor former Chief Armstrong

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen will honor former Vicksburg Police Chief Walter Armstrong with a key to the city at the board’s Feb. 16 meeting.

“I think it’s very thoughtful of them to do that and I look forward to it,” Armstrong said learning about the planned recognition.

“He did 37 years in law enforcement and I think he’s worthy to be honored, especially in Black History Month and he’s a person I want to pay tribute to,” Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said. “Thirty-seven years in law enforcement at every level and he was able to walk out with honesty and dignity in a time when law enforcement is being attacked all over the county. I’d be remiss if I didn’t do it.”

Armstrong served as Vicksburg police chief for eight years and before going to Natchez, where he served as chief for 3 1/2 years before retiring. He was a trooper with the Mississippi Highway Patrol for 28 years. Since leaving Natchez, Armstrong has worked part-time at a federal facility in Jackson.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

