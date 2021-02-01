Crime reports: Police respond to an attempted carjacking Saturday

A Vicksburg man is safe following an attempted carjacking late Saturday night.

According to reports from the Vicksburg Police Department, officers responded at 11:50 p.m. Saturday to the intersection of Halls Ferry Road and Porter’s Chapel Road in reference to an attempted carjacking.

The victim reported a male subject that he was giving a ride pulled out a knife and tried to take his vehicle.

The department did not release any additional details on the suspect.

In other reports:

• A vehicle stolen from a Vicksburg neighborhood early Friday has been found. According to reports from the Vicksburg Police Department, officers Friday, at around 12:30 a.m., responded to a home in the 1900 block of Vicklan Street in reference to a theft.

The victim reported that someone had stolen their 2013 Mazda 3. The vehicle was later recovered in the Hamilton Heights subdivision.

• On Saturday, at 12:55 p.m., officers responded to River Walk Casino and Hotel, 1046 Warrenton Road, in reference to a theft. The victim reported someone stole his car keys from their jacket pocket and then took items from the trunk of his 2002 Buick LeSabre.