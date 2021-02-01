February 1, 2021

Lottery reports $1M Powerball ticket purchased in Vicksburg

By Tim Reeves

JACKSON — A Vicksburg player who purchased a Powerball ticket in Mississippi has won $1 million, according to a press release Monday from the Mississippi Lottery.

A ticket sold at Fastway, 1217 Cherry St., for the Saturday drawing matched all five white ball winning numbers worth $1 million. The player did not choose the Power Play option and chose to remain anonymous.

The winning Powerball numbers from Saturday’s drawing were 01-02-07-52-61 with a Power Ball of 04 and a Power Play of 3x.

“We are pleased to welcome another millionaire in Mississippi,” Mississippi Lottery Corporation President Tom Shaheen said. “Saturday’s $1 million Powerball winner is the third millionaire to win in Mississippi and the first who has won playing Powerball in Mississippi. The two previous Mississippi millionaires won on Mega Millions.”

