A celebration of life for Phillip Stewart will be held Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Vicksburg City Auditorium. Phillip will lie in repose at the auditorium from 9 a.m. until the hour of service.

Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at C J Williams Mortuary Services from 1 to 6 p.m. with family present from 5 to 6 p.m.