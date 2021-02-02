February 2, 2021

Phillip Stewart

By Staff Reports

Published 2:47 pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021

A celebration of life for Phillip Stewart will be held Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Vicksburg City Auditorium. Phillip will lie in repose at the auditorium from 9 a.m. until the hour of service.

Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at C J Williams Mortuary Services from 1 to 6 p.m. with family present from 5 to 6 p.m.

