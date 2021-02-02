Sadie B. Miller
Mrs. Emma B. Miller, 103, passed away on Jan. 30, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Joe Harris officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, from 1 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.
You Might Like
Cornelius Walker
Mr. Cornelius Walker passed away on Jan. 28, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. He was 60. Lakeview... read more