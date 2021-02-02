February 2, 2021

A member of St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church checks the consistency of one of the dishes for the 2018 Lebanese Dinner after it was prepared in the church kitchen. (Courtland Wells/The Vicksburg Post, file photo)

St. George postpones Lebanese Dinner

By John Surratt

Published 7:31 pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021

St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church’s annual Lebanese Dinner has been postponed, chairman Rhonda Wright said.

“Due to COVID-19 and our concerns for the health and safety of our workers and patrons, we sadly have made the decision to postpone the annual Lebanese Dinner at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church,” Wright wrote in a letter to parishioners announcing the postponement. “Hopefully, we can address having the dinner at a later date. But if not, we look forward to next year. Let us all pray for the return to our normal lives very, very soon.

“Hopefully maybe later in the year we might address it again,” Wright said. “If not, we look forward to next year. We’re just waiting to see what’s going on with COVID.”

The Lebanese Dinner at the church, 2709 Washington St., has been an annual event for more than 60 years and draws about 3,500 people annually who come to sample the dishes prepared by the members.

