LeFlora Hall
ROLLING FORK — Graveside services for LeFlora Hall, 69, will be Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Elmwood Cemetery in Rolling Fork. Pastor Howard Moncrief will be officiating.
Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.
Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, from 6 to 7 p.m. in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at the funeral home.
Ms. Hall died on Jan. 25, 2021, at Merit Health Central in Jackson.
