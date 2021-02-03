ROLLING FORK — Graveside services for LeFlora Hall, 69, will be Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Elmwood Cemetery in Rolling Fork. Pastor Howard Moncrief will be officiating.

Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.

Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, from 6 to 7 p.m. in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at the funeral home.

Ms. Hall died on Jan. 25, 2021, at Merit Health Central in Jackson.