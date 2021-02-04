College basketball TV schedule: Feb. 5-7

COLLEGE BASKETBALL ON TV

Friday, Feb. 5

7 p.m. ESPN2 – George Mason at Dayton

7 p.m. FS1 – Maryland at Penn State

7 p.m. ESPNU – Akron at Kent State

9 p.m. FS1 – Boise State at Nevada

9 p.m. ESPNU – Monmouth at Manhattan

Saturday, Feb. 6

11 a.m. Fox – Seton Hall at Connecticut

11 a.m. ESPN – Alabama at Missouri

11 a.m. ESPN2 – Iowa State at Oklahoma

11 a.m. FS1 – DePaul at Butler

11 a.m. CBSSN – Toledo at Ball State

11:30 a.m. NBCSN – La Salle at Fordham

Noon SEC Network – Vanderbilt at Georgia

1 p.m. ESPN2 – East Carolina at Memphis

1 p.m. CBS – Kansas at West Virginia

1 p.m. ESPN – Florida at LSU

1 p.m. FS1 – St. John’s at Providence

1 p.m. CBSSN – St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis

1:30 p.m. Fox – Wisconsin at Illinois

2 p.m. ABC – Texas at Oklahoma State

2:30 p.m. SEC Network – Mississippi State at South Carolina

3 p.m. CBS – Washington at Oregon

3 p.m. ESPN – Pittsburgh at Virginia

3 p.m. ESPN2 – Ole Miss at Auburn

3 p.m. CBSSN – Air Force at UNLV

3:30 p.m. Big Ten – Northwestern at Purdue

4 p.m. Fox – Creighton at Marquette

5 p.m. ESPN – North Carolina at Duke

5 p.m. ESPN2 – Central Florida at Tulsa

5 p.m. ESPNU – Indiana State at Northern Iowa

5 p.m. SEC Network – Texas A&M at Arkansas

5 p.m. CBSSN – Colorado State at Wyoming

5 p.m. Pac-12 – Washington State at Oregon State

5:30 p.m. Big Ten – Nebraska at Michigan State

7 p.m. ESPN – Tennessee at Kentucky

7 p.m. ESPN2 – Massachusetts at Rhode Island

7 p.m. FS1 – Arizona at Colorado

7 p.m. ESPNU – Prairie View at Texas Southern

9 p.m. ESPN – UCLA at Southern California

9 p.m. FS1 – Utah State at Fresno State

9 p.m. ESPNU – CS Bakersfield at UC Irvine

Sunday, Feb. 7

11 a.m. Fox – Iowa at Indiana

1:30 p.m. Fox – Georgetown at Villanova

2 p.m. ESPNU – Temple at Wichita State

3 p.m. FS1 – Boise State at Nevada

3 p.m. NBCSN – VCU at Duqeuesne

9 p.m. FS1 – California at Stanford