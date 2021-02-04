System improvements lead to savings for city’s natural gas customers

In a release from the city of Vicksburg, officials announced City of Vicksburg natural gas customers are seeing reduced gas costs thanks to recent operational changes.

Those operational changes have provided “additional efficiency, more accurate billing and reduced natural gas costs for Vicksburg residents.”

“We’ve implemented a meter change-out program, where one-fifth of meters are being replaced with new, more reliable meters every year,” Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said. “As a result of these improvements, we’re minimizing faulty meter readings which allows more accurate measurement, proper billing, and reduced natural gas costs for our customers. This is just one more way we’re continuing to provide the best quality service at the least cost to our taxpayers.”

Officials said natural gas cost savings of more than $575,000 have been credited to the city’s natural gas customers from 2018, 2019, and 2020 in the form of a purchased gas cost credit.

The purchased gas cost credit represents approximately 7.7 percent of the city’s total cost of natural gas for 2018, 2019 and 2020.

