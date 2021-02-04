Tommy Eugene Gray was born Feb. 25, 1962, and died Feb. 2, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Lee Gray; brother, James Aaron Gray; and grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Chafton.

He is survived by wife, Karen Fisher Gray; mother, Donna Smith; stepfather, Allen Smith; stepmother, Charlotte Sue Gray; son, Joe Joe Burlew, Kristi Gray Neal; son Patrick Lee Gray; and 11 grandchildren.

Tommy was a hard working man who devoted 34 years of service to Ergon. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed spending time with his family and taking other children on guided hunting and fishing excursions. Tommy adored his family and enjoyed getting every one together for cookouts. Tommy was strong in his Christian faith and was a member of Utica Christian Church.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Utica Christian Church from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., with services immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Tommy’s name to the Diabetes Foundation.