Vicksburg police seek information on fugitive
Vicksburg police are asking for help in locating Dennis Dewayne Hall, 38, who is wanted for several auto thefts, grand larceny, residential burglary, and business burglary. His last known address was 153 Pittman Road.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hall should call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).
