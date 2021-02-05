Bettye McDaniel

Betty McDaniel was born on Jan. 7, 1957, and received her wings in the early morning of Jan. 29, 2021.

Betty was a native of Vicksburg and comes from a large family which includes the McDaniel, Stewart and Gray families.

Betty leaves behind two daughters, Mondrea “Olette” Bell (Vicksburg) and Shaquita “Raquel” Junious (Los Angeles); five grandchildren, Marlo and Mondre Palmer, Mariah Jones-Bell, Vaquel and Marquel Junious, two great-grandchildren, Mondre Jr. and Marquel Jr.; her mother, Mary Marshall; sisters, Lula McDaniel, Theresa McDaniel, Kellee Marshall; brothers, Billy McDaniel and Charles McDaniel; and a host of nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews along with many cousins.

Betty will join her younger sister, Shirley “Jean” McDaniel Resting In Heavenly Peace. Please keep our family in your prayers as we lay our loved one to rest. Lord watch over us all. In Jesus Name, Amen.