February 6, 2021

Vicksburg developer Daryl Hollingsworth files his campaign documents with the City Clerk's office Friday afternoon. (John Surratt/The Vicksburg Post)

Hollingsworth joins the race for Vicksburg mayor

By John Surratt

Published 4:27 pm Friday, February 5, 2021

Editor’s note: The Vicksburg Post only reports on those individuals who have qualified for the election. An individual is not an official candidate until they file their paperwork with the clerk’s office.

 

The race for Vicksburg mayor welcomed another candidate Friday afternoon as Daryl Hollingsworth qualified as an independent.

By qualifying as an independent, Hollingsworth, who has made bids for the mayor’s post in previous elections, will now advance to the June 8 general election and avoid the party primaries.

He joins incumbent George Flaggs Jr. as the only candidates who have filed as independents. Flaggs is seeking a third term as Vicksburg’s mayor. This also marks the third consecutive race that Hollingsworth and Flaggs have challenged each other for mayor.

Former South Ward Alderman Willis Thompson and District 3 Supervisor Shawn Jackson have filed as Democrats in the race for mayor. They will face off in the April 6 primaries.

The deadline to qualify for the municipal elections is 5 p.m. Friday.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

