Suspects bail from stolen vehicle on Belva Drive

Officers with the Vicksburg Police Department and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office are searching for suspects who bailed out of a vehicle on Belva Drive Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, officers spotted a vehicle on Belva Drive that had been reported stolen. Once officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the occupants jumped from the car — a grey SUV — that then collided with a van at Warrenton Independent Baptist Church and came to a stop in the woodline.

The occupants fled on foot through the woods in the area around Bayou Boulevard. One of the three reports individuals has been captured.

In addition to officers and deputies, K-9 officers have been deployed in the area to help in the search.

