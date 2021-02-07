Police asks public’s help in finding missing Vicksburg woman

The Vicksburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Late Saturday, the department released the image of Jeanetta Wright-Grissom, 41, who was last seen Tuesday.

According to the release, Wright-Grissom was last seen leaving 2019 N. Locust Street on Tuesday at 9 a.m. driving a gray Ford SUV — possibly an explorer. The tag number on the vehicle is WAB-9285.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Wright-Grissom, they are asked to contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511.