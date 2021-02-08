Louisiana State Troopers arrested, charged with battery, malfeasance

MONROE, La. — Monday, Louisiana State Police investigators filed charges on four Troop F Troopers following an extensive and detailed review of use of force encounters in the Monroe area.

The charges stem from an incident in July of 2019 and May of 2020 in which the Troopers’ actions rose to the level of simple battery and malfeasance in office. The Troopers, identified as Dakota DeMoss, 28, George Harper, 26, Randall Dickerson, 34, and Jacob Brown, 30, all remain on administrative leave with all law enforcement property recovered pending the conclusion of the criminal and administrative investigations.

The first incident took place in July 2019 during a traffic stop on Interstate 20 in Ouachita Parish. During the course of the traffic stop, Troopers discovered suspected narcotics in the vehicle and placed the driver into custody. After effecting the arrest, Troopers Brown and Dickerson utilized excessive and unjustifiable force on the handcuffed driver, deactivated body-worn cameras and reported untruthful statements regarding the alleged resistance by the suspect. The incident resulted in charges of simple battery and malfeasance in office for both Troopers.

The second incident occurred in May following a vehicle pursuit in Franklin Parish. After the successful deployment of a tire deflation device, the driver exited the vehicle and immediately laid on the ground in a compliant position. Upon contact with the driver, Troopers DeMoss, Harper and Brown utilized excessive and unjustifiable force during the handcuffing process and deactivated body-worn cameras. Brown additionally falsified the use of force report and arrest report and failed to indicate and provide video evidence. The incident resulted in charges of simple battery and malfeasance in office for all three Troopers, with an additional charge of obstruction of justice for Brown.

LSP detectives obtained arrest warrants for the four Troopers and placed them into custody without incident Monday.

“The unjustifiable use of force by our personnel is inexcusable and tarnishes the exemplary work of our dedicated men and women of the Department of Public Safety,” Louisiana State Police Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis said. “I commend our investigative team for their diligence and professionalism during this investigation. Our agency remains committed to upholding the public trust and providing professional, fair and compassionate public safety services.”

No further information is available at this time pending the ongoing criminal and administrative investigations.

Troop F encompasses 12 Louisiana parishes, including Madison Parish.