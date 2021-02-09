Fostoria neighborhood hosts Yardi Gras

The good times are rolling in the Fostoria neighborhood, and on Sunday everyone is invited out to their Yardi Gras celebration — COVID-style.

Homes in the area will be decorated for the season, and from 4 to 6 p.m. passersby can either drive or walk down Drummond Street between Harris and Dewitt to get in on all the festivities.

Traditionally, Mardi Gras festivities are held the week prior to Ash Wednesday. Due to the pandemic, as in Vicksburg’s case, parades and festivities have had to be canceled.

However, in an effort to continue with a bit of the revelry, instead of decorating floats, people are decorating their homes and holding “Yardi Gras,” Fostoria neighborhood resident Launo Moore said.

“We kept seeing pictures (of Yardi Gras) from the New Orleans area and thought, ‘Well if New Orleans can do it, why can’t Vicksburg?’” she said.

Several krewes/homes in the Fostoria area will be festooned for the occasion.

Moore said she and her husband, John, along with Bill and Denise Mounger have already decorated.

“But we keep doing additions each day because we keep thinking of more things to do,” she said.

In their enthusiasm to be creative, Moore said, she thinks they have depleted local supplies of Mardi Gras décor.

“The Stained Glass Manor and the house across the street will also be decorating their houses, but they had to order a bunch of things because I think Denise and I bought out all the stores here,” Moore said with a laugh.

In addition to the homes in the neighborhood being decorated, beads, candy, doubloons and other favors will be given away to those bringing donations for the Storehouse Community Food Pantry.

“We wanted to make this fun, but also to help a non-profit in the community,” Moore said. “So throw us something mistah as a donation to the food pantry.”

In recent years, the Fostoria neighborhood has hosted Porchfest. Proceeds from that event also benefit non-profits, but this year it was postponed due to the coronavirus.

“So a few of us got together and said, ‘We need to get something going,’ so that’s when the Mardi Gras celebration came to mind,” Moore said.

Krewes participating in the Yardi Gras celebration include the Krewe of Moore, The Club Krewe of the Masters, Krewe of Parti Hardi Gras, Krewe of Chicks, Krewe of Saints, Krewe of Lonewood, Krewe of When The Saints Geaux Marching In and Krewe of Restoration.

Moore said all COVID-19 safety measures will be observed during the event.

