Frances Marie Harris a, former resident of Vicksburg, died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at Glenwood Medical Center in West Monroe, La. She was 74.

Graveside services will Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at noon at Richwood Gardens in Monroe, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, from 1 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home, 1866 Winnsboro Road, Monroe, La. 71202.