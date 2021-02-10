Who’s Hot
Mallory Spencer, a fourth-grader pitcher for Tallulah Academy’s peewee fifth- and sixth-grade softball team, had six strikeouts in a total of six innings against Briarfield Academy and Riverfield Academy on Saturday. The Lady Trojans beat Briarfield 11-10 and tied Riverfield 11-11.
