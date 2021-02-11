Grand jury indicts Vicksburg man in the shooting death of his grandmother

A Vicksburg man accused in the shooting death of his grandmother has been indicted by a Warren County grand jury for murder.

The indictment for Samuel Hunter Anderson, 26, was handed down during the January term of the grand jury.

Anderson is accused of shooting Evelyn Davenport at her home on Sept. 25.

Deputies responding to an 8:30 a.m. call about a shooting in the 9000 block of U.S. 61 South arrived to find Davenport with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. According to sheriff’s office reports, she named Anderson as the shooter.

Anderson was found and taken into custody just after 9 a.m. on the property. Authorities also found a shotgun they believe was used in the shooting.

Davenport was taken to University of Mississippi Medical Center, where she later died from her wound.

Anderson was taken to the Warren County Jail and later transferred to the Mississippi Department of Corrections Central Mississippi Correctional Facility where he is serving a four-year sentence for burglary.

