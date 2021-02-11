Police seek public’s help in finding missing man

The Vicksburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a man missing since November.

In a release from the department, officials said the family of Michael Moffett reported the 50-year-old man missing on Nov. 3.

Moffett, a black male, is described as 5-foot, 6-inches. His last known address is 3117 Washington St.

Anyone with information regarding Moffett’s location is asked to contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511.