Vicksburg men found in former hospital, face felony meth charges
Two local men were arrested early Thursday when they were found by officers within the former Parkview Medical Center.
Just after 5:30 a.m., officers arrested Patrick Acuff, 36, and Justin Harrigill, 39. Both have been charged with possession of methamphetamine.
During his initial court appearance Thursday, Acuff received a $35,000 bond from Judge Angela Carpenter. His case was also bound over to the grand jury.
During that same hearing, Hargill also received a $35,000 bond and also had his case bound over to the grand jury.
You Might Like
Catfish Row Museum exhibit honors Culkin and black schools in county
John Culkin, who served as Warren County superintendent of schools from 1912 to 1926, is the centerpiece of a Black... read more