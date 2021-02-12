The family and friends of Harry O. Mills Jr. are saddened to announce his passing on Feb. 6, 2021. Harry was a native of Vicksburg and a long-time resident of Baton Rouge and Central, La.

Harry graduated from Baton Rouge High and LSU where he was a member of LSU marching band. While at LSU, Harry also began his long military career with the United States Army.

Harry was employed with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development until his retirement in 2001. Harry spent 38 years as active duty or active/retired reserve personnel and retired from his duties with the 2nd Judge Advocate General (JAG) Unit in New Orleans in 1993 with the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 4.

Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Vera and Harry O. Mills Sr.

Harry will be remembered by those he left behind, his loving and dedicated wife of over 58 years, Ann C. Mills; his sister, Katherine Sanders (husband Rodney); Harry and Ann’s three children, Trey Mills, Craig Mills (wife Christy) and Marty Schiltz; his four grandchildren, Grant Schiltz, Caroline Schiltz, Owen Mills and Morgan Mills. He will also be missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services for Harry will be held at Blackwater United Methodist Church (10000 Blackwater Rd, Central, La.) and conducted by Rev. Pattye Hewitt on Feb. 16, 2021, promptly at 11 a.m. Due to COVID attendance restrictions, there will be a limited number of guests in the main sanctuary. An overflow site will be available in the adjacent fellowship hall for additional guests.

The church asks that you wear an appropriate face covering and provide for social distancing. If you feel ill or are running a fever, please consider accessing the live stream of Harry’s services via Facebook.

Harry’s Christian services will conclude across the street at the Blackwater UMC Cemetery. There will be no attendance restrictions for the gravesite services.

We will immediately transition to the full military honor ceremony at the gravesite where the United States of America will pay respect to Harry’s service to his country.

Please join the family at Kristenwood Reception Center at 14025 Greenwell Springs Rd., Greenwell Springs, La. 70739 immediately following the church and cemetery services to share stories and remember Harry’s life.

In lieu of flowers, the Mills family would like for you to consider a donation to one of the following charities: Blackwater UMC Prayer Garden, The Wounded Warrior Project, or Camp Hope/PTSDUSA (Houston, TX).

Funeral arrangements are being made through Central Funeral Home. Please consider visiting their website to leave your own messages for Harry’s family and friends. (www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/central-la/harry-mills-10044099)