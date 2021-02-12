WCI’s West urges students to remain positive, support one another

This article is part of a series by The Vicksburg Post, in partnership with the Vicksburg-Warren County Chamber of Commerce, featuring each of the Educator of the Year nominees.

As students make their way into Patrice West’s classroom, they are greeted with a sign that reads, “In this classroom, I will be proactive to be the best that I can be and synergize to help others be the best they can be.”

It is this standard, this expectation, that West says directs his students “to be positive and uplift their peers when learning.”

West, who teaches fifth-grade math at Warren Central Intermediate, is a finalist for the Vicksburg-Warren County Chamber of Commerce’s Educator of the Year Award.

The Chamber will select and announce one elementary and one secondary teacher of the year on Feb. 17. The winner of each award will receive $1,000 from Ameristar Casino and the runner-up for each award will receive $500 from Mutual Credit Union.

West is in his 14th year of teaching and fifth consecutive year at Warren Central Intermediate. His education career began teaching fifth-grade U.S. history at Jefferson Upper Elementary in Fayette. He then joined the team at Warren Central Intermediate for one year as a sixth-grade math and science teacher. He returned to Jefferson Junior High in Fayette for five years before coming back to Warren Central Intermediate as a fifth-grade math and science teacher.

He said that he chose a career in teaching because “there is no other job better than being a teacher.”

“As a teacher, I became a facilitator to empower my students to become critical thinkers,” West said. “I also set high expectations in my classroom when it comes to learning. Expecting students to succeed, asking questions and getting involved in the lesson, help motivate my students. I encourage my students at all times to stay positive, never give up and always uplift others as well.”

West received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Alcorn State. He later received a Master of Arts in Teaching and a specialist degree in elementary education from Alcorn State.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

