February 14, 2021

Monday’s COVID-19 vaccine appointments rescheduled

By Tim Reeves

Published 3:53 pm Sunday, February 14, 2021

The estimated 400 people scheduled to get their COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the former Vicksburg Mall will need to make new plans.

Warren County Emergency Management Agency Director John Elfer said due to the extreme winter weather forecast for the area, the appointments scheduled for Monday have been rescheduled for Saturday.

This marks the second consecutive day of appointments at the drive-thru vaccination site that have been affected by weather. Those scheduled for this past Friday were forced to be rescheduled to this Friday, Feb. 19, due to weather.

The Warren County drive-thru site has been administering nearly 400 doses each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Currently, the site is expected to continue administering doses through at least the first week in March.

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

