Pace: Traveling in these conditions is ‘extremely dangerous’

As of 6 p.m., Warren County has announced only one partial road closure due to icy road conditions.

Old Culkin Road, between U.S. 61 North and Culkin Road is now closed. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said the section of road had been treated a number of times throughout the day, but those treatments could no longer keep ahead of the freezing rain.

And, given the steep incline of the road, Pace said it became too risky to keep the small section of road open.

Even though the roads in the county remain open, Pace said he strongly urges residents to remain home and off the roadways as conditions are only expected to worsen.

“The county road crew has been out all day putting down slag on county roads,” Pace said. “It remains extremely dangerous to be on the roads. If you do have to travel for work or other necessity, drive slow, allow extra distance in between other vehicles. If not, then stay home.”

