February 14, 2021

Road conditions begin to worsen in Warren County

By Tim Reeves

Published 1:54 pm Sunday, February 14, 2021

Road conditions in Warren County are beginning to deteriorate as a severe winter weather system moves in.

Currently, emergency units in Vicksburg and in Warren County are responding to a number of motor vehicle accidents on local roads.

And, the light sleet and freezing rain is only the beginning.

Forecasts call up to a half-inch of ice and up to five inches of sleet and snow through Monday.

Emergency officials have urged residents to remain off the roads and as conditions worsen to leave the roads to emergency traffic only.

