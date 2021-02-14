Winter storm’s first power outage in Warren County reported
Entergy is reporting its first power outage in Warren County during this severe winter storm.
Just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Entergy reported nearly 70 customers along Pearl Street in the Fairground Street area lost power.
The company has set an estimated restoration time for this outage at 9:30 p.m.
To follow outages in Warren County, click on Entergy’s power outage site.
You Might Like
Pace: Traveling in these conditions is ‘extremely dangerous’
As of 6 p.m., Warren County has announced only one partial road closure due to icy road conditions. Old Culkin... read more