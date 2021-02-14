February 14, 2021

Winter storm’s first power outage in Warren County reported

By Tim Reeves

Published 7:03 pm Sunday, February 14, 2021

Entergy is reporting its first power outage in Warren County during this severe winter storm.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Entergy reported nearly 70 customers along Pearl Street in the Fairground Street area lost power.

The company has set an estimated restoration time for this outage at 9:30 p.m.

To follow outages in Warren County, click on Entergy’s power outage site.

