February 15, 2021

  • 19°
Mayor George Flaggs Jr.

City imposes 24-hour curfew to support emergency response efforts

By Tim Reeves

Published 9:49 am Monday, February 15, 2021

In an effort to keep the public safe and the roads clear for emergency vehicles, Mayor George Flaggs Jr. has put in place a 24-hour curfew beginning Monday at noon.

“The safety of our citizens remains my top priority throughout this severe winter weather event. Our first responders must be able to travel our streets as needed — implementing this curfew will assist in their efforts,” Flaggs said.

Exceptions to the curfew include all emergency vehicles, persons traveling to or from work, or persons seeking emergency medical attention.

Flaggs also announced that city hall will remain closed Tuesday and a determination on reopening city offices and allowing city employees to return to work will be made at 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, previously scheduled for Tuesday at 10 a.m., has been rescheduled for Wednesday at noon.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim
Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    What are the things you most often spend your tax refund payment on?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles