Hotel fire, stalled vehicles and impassable roads reported overnight

Residents in Vicksburg and Warren County are waking up this morning to a blanket of ice inches thick and a community all but shut down because of it.

Overnight, Warren County received hours worth of ice and sleet, which has led to treacherous road conditions, and calls by public officials to remain home and off the roads.

And, unfortunately, there is more to come. The National Weather Service is forecasting more ice and some snow to fall in the coming hours and temperatures to remain well below freezing through Tuesday.

Overnight, emergency units responded to numerous accidents and vehicles stranded or stalled due to the weather. As of 7 a.m., the Vicksburg Police Department alone was trying to navigate icy and impassable roads to get to vehicles unable to make it up hills.

Also, the Vicksburg Fire Department responded to a large fire late Sunday at Oyo Hotel on South Frontage Road in which multiple rooms were destroyed. The department was forced to use apparatus from multiple fire stations to control the blaze. Thankfully, no one was injured in the fire.

