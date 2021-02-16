Vicksburg extends emergency curfew through noon Wedneseday

The city of Vicksburg’s curfew, which was put in place to keep city streets open for first responders, has been extended.

In a statement Tuesday morning, Flaggs announced the curfew, which was set to expire at noon Tuesday, has been extended to noon Wednesday.

“The safety of our citizens remains my top priority throughout this severe winter weather event,” Flaggs said. “Our first responders must be able to travel our streets as needed — implementing this curfew will assist in their efforts. Please stay home and stay safe.”

Exceptions to this curfew include all emergency vehicles, persons traveling to or from work, or persons seeking emergency medical attention.

