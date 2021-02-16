February 16, 2021

  • 21°
Mayor George Flaggs Jr.

Vicksburg extends emergency curfew through noon Wedneseday

By Tim Reeves

Published 8:32 am Tuesday, February 16, 2021

The city of Vicksburg’s curfew, which was put in place to keep city streets open for first responders, has been extended.

In a statement Tuesday morning, Flaggs announced the curfew, which was set to expire at noon Tuesday, has been extended to noon Wednesday.

“The safety of our citizens remains my top priority throughout this severe winter weather event,” Flaggs said. “Our first responders must be able to travel our streets as needed — implementing this curfew will assist in their efforts. Please stay home and stay safe.”

Exceptions to this curfew include all emergency vehicles, persons traveling to or from work, or persons seeking emergency medical attention.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim
Print Article