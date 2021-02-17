Power outages skyrocket as limbs and trees collapse under the weight of ice

Forecasts call for freezing rain and ice to accumulate until at least 10 p.m. Wednesday, creating more havoc for a day that has seen its fair share.

It also creates the perfect storm — literally — for more widespread power outages.

As of 6 p.m., more than 2,200 Entergy customers were reported without power, and that number is only expected to grow as conditions worsen.

Many of the area’s major highways have been rendered nearly impassable as ice has accumulated. That too will be continually threatened as limbs, weighted down by ice, are likely to break, blocking roads and tearing down power lines during their fall.

All of this will be made marginally worse as temperatures are again expected to fall below freezing, hardening what ice might have thawed during the day.

As of 6 p.m., emergency officials have responded to multiple calls of downed trees, blocked highways and powerlines on the ground and smoking.

The city of Vicksburg’s citywide curfew will go into effect at 10 p.m. and expire at 5 a.m. This curfew is designed to keep vehicles off the roads, making room for emergency vehicles if needed.

