Snow day becomes snow week: VWSD to remain closed Thursday and Friday
The Vicksburg Warren School District has announced schools will remain closed Thursday and Friday “due to dangerous road conditions and extreme low temperatures.”
The District also announced that student meals will not be delivered.
