February 18, 2021

Mayor George Flaggs Jr.

Flaggs: ‘I’ve never been more proud of our community’

By Tim Reeves

Published 10:35 am Thursday, February 18, 2021

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. released the following statement about ongoing efforts to restore full water service, upcoming closures and lifting of a citywide curfew: 

“I’ve spoken with the Warren County Board of Supervisors President Dr. Jeff Holland, Warren County Emergency Management Director John Elfer, and City of Vicksburg Aldermen about City Hall and County Offices remaining closed on Friday, Feb. 19, due to severe winter weather conditions continuing to impact our area. Additionally, the City of Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting previously scheduled for Friday will be held on Monday, Feb. 22, at 12 p.m.

We’re asking all essential City and County Public Works and Public Safety employees to continue reporting to work as scheduled.

If you do not have water, please know that our crews are working around the clock. For those who may still have water, please be very conservative in your use of it. Vicksburg will continue to remain under a boil water notice as we work to repair leaks and busted lines that have contributed to service interruptions.

I am lifting the curfew for Vicksburg and am asking everyone to please exercise every possible precaution when traveling. Please do not move traffic cones or barricades and be aware of ice, downed power lines, and other debris on streets. Please stay home unless it is an absolute emergency.

Thank you to the people of Vicksburg for your continued patience and understanding. I’ve never been more proud of our community.”

