In the midst of cold and no water, there is plenty to be thankful

It would be easy for me to sit here and complain about all that is going awry.

We are in a pandemic that has been going on for a year, a winter storm landed on the south earlier this week, and now for some, no electricity and for me no water.

But, what if instead of grumbling about what is not going my way, I decided to give thought to all the things that are good.

Lent, which is a time for one to self-reflect, began Wednesday, so what better time to ponder some of the things I am thankful for than now?

One of the things I am thankful for is the redbirds that come to my yard every morning. They always put a smile on my face and make me feel happy.

I can’t help but feel their angelic presence when I see them at the bird feeder.

I’ve written about the spiritual significance related to redbirds and to know God is sending a loved one from heaven is uplifting.

I am also thankful for my home.

Oh sure, there are times my materialistic side rages and I gripe about not having a new this or a bigger that, but at the end of the day, when I crawl into bed, I am content.

And what about food? I’m certainly thankful for it.

I know there are people who for whatever reason are going without, but I am blessed. In fact, I am so blessed, I often overeat only to complain afterward.

Something else I can be thankful for is my education. Of course, there were times when I dreaded the thought of going to school as most young people do occasionally. But in the end, graduating from high school and then having the opportunity to get a college degree allowed for opportunities.

I appreciate and am thankful for the community I live in.

We have the Mississippi River, the Vicksburg National Military Park, a thriving theatre community, restaurants, shops and so many other wonderful things that make it special.

And, of course, I am thankful for my family and friends.

I am fortunate to have a network of people who truly care about me. They support me when things get tough and celebrate my triumphs.

In and amongst the temporary lack of running water and the fact it has been some crazy cold weather this week, the bottom line is life is still good.

And I’m thankful for that.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

