February 20, 2021

A crew with Waste Management collects residential garbage along Grove Street during an early January snowstorm. (Tim Reeves/The Vicksburg Post)

Waste Management to resume ‘limited’ service Saturday

By Staff Reports

Published 4:14 pm Friday, February 19, 2021

Waste Management will resume limited commercial and roll-off service in Vicksburg and Warren County on Saturday.

All Waste Management collection services, including residential, commercial and roll-off will resume regularly scheduled service to customers beginning Monday, safety and road conditions permitting.

“Waste Management thanks our valued customers for their patience and cooperation during this weather event,” said Jim Funderburg, senior district manager, Waste Management Gulf Coast.

