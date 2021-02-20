Mississippi Lottery adds $75M to state revenue since July
JACKSON (AP) — Mississippi has collected more than $75 million since July 1 from the state lottery.
State law specifies that the first $80 million collected each budget year will go toward highway construction and maintenance, and the next $80 million will go to education.
The budget year runs from July 1 through June 30.
The Mississippi Lottery Corporation is the private company that runs the lottery. It announced Thursday that the state collected $23.6 million from lottery games in January.
The corporation president, Tom Shaheen, says there was “astonishing growth” in people playing Powerball and Mega Millions games because of large jackpots.
