MDOT makes repairs, U.S. 80 reopened

A section of U.S. 80, between Newman Road and Cumberland Road, has reopened to traffic after employees for the Mississippi Department of Transportation completed repairs to a washed-out section.



MDOT spokesman Mike Flood said the problem was the result of too much ice and snow building on the shoulder, causing it to collapse, and water was running through the collapsed area and under the road.

Flood said the department’s maintenance workers placed 610 and 100-pound riprap under the road and on the shoulder, then put an asphalt flume to drain the water that was running under the road.



Repairs were completed about 7 p.m. Saturday.

The problem was reported around noon Thursday to Vicksburg-Warren 911, and the dispatcher taking the call contacted MDOT.

The problem was reported to 911 again early Saturday afternoon, and MDOT was called again. No repair work was done between the two calls, and the problem worsened over the course of two days.



Two Warren County sheriff’s deputies went to the site of the washout Saturday and blocked the road until the Mississippi Highway Patrol and MDOT engineers arrived.

