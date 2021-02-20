Water pressure still building, car washes shut down

The city of Vicksburg is asking those residents who have water to stop using water until 2 p.m. to allow pressure to rebuild within the water system. Mayor George Flaggs Jr. is also ordering car washes within the city to stop operations for 24 hours.

“If all Vicksburg residents who currently have water will voluntarily stop using water until today at 2 p.m., we believe we can get nearly everyone’s water service and pressure restored by this evening,” Flaggs said.

In regards to the car washes, Flaggs’ emergency order is in response to some car washes operating today despite poor water pressure and some outages within the city.

He said his order is for “the next 24-hours as we work to restore water service to those without it.”