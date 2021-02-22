February 22, 2021

Former police chief receives key to the city

By John Surratt

Published 1:17 pm Monday, February 22, 2021

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen honored former Police Chief Walter Armstrong Monday, presenting him with a key to the city during the board’s meeting Monday afternoon.

The presentation was to honor Armstrong’s service to the city when he served as chief from 2009 to 2017. Amstrong recently retired from his post as police chief in Natchez.

Pictured, from left, are North Ward Alderman Michael Mayfield, South Ward Alderman Alex Monsour, Armstrong, and Mayor George Flaggs Jr.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

