Frankie Lee Morganfield
ROLLING FORK — Family funeral services for Frankie Morganfield, 88, will be Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Mount Lula M.B. Church in Rolling Fork. Pastor Robbie Morganfield will be officiating.
Immediately following the service, there will be a public graveside service at Green Chapel Cemetery in Rolling Fork. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.
A viewing will be Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, from 1 to 7 p.m. in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at the funeral home.
Mrs.Morganfield died on Feb. 14, 2021, at her home.
You Might Like
David Michael ‘Mike’ Gibbs
Funeral services for David Michael “Mike” Gibbs, age 57, will be held Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at 11 a.m. at... read more