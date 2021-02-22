ROLLING FORK — Graveside services for Patricia Jones, 54, will be Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at 1 p.m. at St. James Cemetery in Rolling Fork. Pastor Michael Dorsey will be officiating. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, from noon to 1:30 p.m. in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at the funeral home.

Mrs. Jones died Feb. 17, 2021, at Sharkey- Issaquena Community Hospital in Rolling Fork.