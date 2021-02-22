Richard Hugh Wilson
Richard Hugh Wilson, age 77, of Delhi, La., passed away in his sleep Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. He was born Sept. 15, 1943, in St. Joseph, La.
No services are planned for Richard at this time. A small family graveside service will be held at a future time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association in his name.
