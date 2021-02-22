Waste Management reporting high volumes of garbage along routes

Waste Management resumed regularly scheduled collection services Monday after a severe winter storm forced the cancellation of much of last week’s service.

Monday afternoon, Waste Management reported crews were seeing high volumes of garbage and trash along all routes, which may cause some additional delays in service.

“Waste Management thanks our valued customers for their patience and cooperation during this weather event,” said Jim Funderburg, senior district manager, Waste Management Gulf Coast.

Waste Management anticipates all routes, including residential, commercial and roll-off to be recovered by the end of the week, safety and road conditions permitting.